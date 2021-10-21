Thane, Oct 21 (PTI) With the addition of 226 new cases of coronavirus, the infection tally in Maharashtra's Thane district has risen to 5,63,975, an official said on Thursday.

These new cases were reported on Wednesday, he said.

Three more people also succumbed to the viral infection, which raised the fatality toll in the district to 11,468, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.03 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,37,632, while the death toll has reached 3,282, another official said.

