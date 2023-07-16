Palghar, Jul 16 (PTI) Two teenage boys died of electrocution in separate incidents in Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai, police said on Sunday.

In the first incident in Vasai on Saturday, a 19-year-old youth died after he suffered an electric shock after touching a lift at a construction site.

In another incident which occurred in Virar, a 17-year-old boy died of electric shock when he was turning on a water bore tap.

Police have registered cases of accidental death.

