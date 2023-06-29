Palghar, Jun 29 (PTI) Two persons drowned in a well in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Thursday, a police official said.

The incident took place near a crematorium in Appa Nagar under Tulinj police station limits in Nalasopara in the morning, he said.

"Aman Ali Shaikh (19) and Adnan Dilshad Shaikh (29) were sitting near a well. They got up to leave when it started raining but Aman lost his balance and fell into the well," he said.

"Adnan jumped in to rescue him but both lost their lives. A case has been registered and a probe is underway," he said.

