Gondia, May 20 (PTI) Two tigresses brought in from Bramhapuri range were released into Nawegaon Nagzira Tiger Reserve (NNTR) in Maharashtra's Gondia district on Saturday.

Also Read | UK Dog Attack: Man Mauled to Death by Canine in Leigh, Woman Arrested 15 Dogs and 'Criminal Cash' Seized.

Speaking on the occasion, state Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said the tigresses will be an attraction at the NNTR and will hopefully help increase the big cat population at the reserve.

Maharashtra had 190 tigers in 2014 and the number rose to 312 in 2019 and now the state has more than 500 big cats. Vidarbha has the most number of tigers in Maharashtra, he said.

Also Read | Assam Govt Issues Dress Code for School Teachers, Only Formal Attires To Be Allowed Within School Premises.

"The government had approved the translocation of five tigers in the first phase, and of these, two tigresses were released today into the NNTR, which will develop as the top destination for tiger safari," Mungantiwar said.

Three more tigers will be released into the reserve in the near future, he said, adding that CCTV cameras have been installed at the facility.

The management has trained 400 local youths and appointed 100 “waghmitras”, who will receive Rs 2,000 as honorarium for their contribution towards tiger conservation, the minister.

With a core area of 656.36 sq km and 1241.24 sq km buffer area, NNTR is the 46th tiger reserve in the country and fifth in the state.

As a part of the conservation translocation of tigers programme, translocation of five big cats is proposed in NNTR and of them two were released on Saturday. The tigresses were collared with GPS devices and VHF.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)