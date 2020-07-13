Thane, Jul 13 (PTI) A court in Thane in Maharashtra on Monday granted transit remand of four days to Uttar Pradesh police of two Vikas Dubey aides held here earlier.

The two, identified as Arvind alias Guddan Trivedi (45) and his driver Sushilkumar alias Sonu Tiwari (30), were held on Saturday by Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad from a chawl in Dhokali area of Thane.

Uttar Pradesh police produced the two in the court of First Class Judicial Magistrate AB Kadian who granted transit remand till July 16, and ordered that the duo be subjected to a coronavirus test before being taken to the northern state.

Eight policemen were ambushed and killed in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur when they were going to arrest Dubey shortly after midnight on July 3.

Dubey was later held from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh and was killed in an encounter after a police vehicle carrying him to Kanpur met with an accident and he tried to escape.

Advocates Anil Jadhav and Zia Shaikh, appearing for Trivedi and Tiwari, said the two had no role in the Kanpur incident and had been arrested on suspicion as they are associates of Dubey.

The advocates told court Maharashtra police found their photographs on the internet after which they were picked up as associates of Dubey.

They sought that Trivedi and Tiwari be taken to UP by air, which was opposed by advocate Jaishree Korde, appearing for the state, who said flight tickets would not be available at such short notice.

