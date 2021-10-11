Nagpur, Oct 11 (PTI) A 65-year-old worker was killed after he was pulled into a machine at a mattress factory in Yashodhara Nagar area here in Maharashtra on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred this morning when Iqbal Mirza Baig Afzal Baig was operating a machine at the factory located in the Majri area of the city. Suddenly, he was pulled into the machine and was killed on the spot as he suffered grievous injuries.

Police have registered a case of accidental death.

