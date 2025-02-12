Prayagraj(Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 12 (ANI): As the Mahakumbh 2025 celebrations reach a fever pitch, the Uttar Pradesh Police have strengthened security measures ahead of Maghi Purnima on Wednesday.

With millions of devotees expected to attend the festivities, the police are leaving no stone unturned to ensure a safe and smooth experience for all.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Vaibhav Krishna said that to manage the massive crowds, the police have declared a no-vehicle zone, allowing only emergency vehicles to pass through.

Special arrangements have been made for crowd movement, and vehicles of Kalpvasis (pilgrims who stay at the Kumbh Mela for a month) will be allowed to enter the fair after bathing.

Speaking to ANI, DIG Krishna said, "A huge crowd is expected tomorrow on the occasion of Maghi Purnima and in view of this, police have been deployed at various places... A no-vehicle zone has been declared and only emergency vehicles are allowed there... A large number of people are expected to come tonight... When devotees return after bathing, we will allow vehicles of Kalpvasis to enter the fair..."

To avoid chaos, the police have planned special travel arrangements for the day.

He further added, "In tomorrow's travel arrangements, special care will be taken to avoid the cross-movement of people during the entry and exit... There is no traffic on any of the roads of the fair... People should follow the official account of UP Police on Twitter and Facebook to get verified official information... Vehicles of people coming will be allowed only if there is space and coordination between the exit and entry."

Earlier in the day, Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar on Monday lauded the efforts of the state police in managing the unprecedented crowds at Maha Kumbh, calling it a "Herculean task" being handled with "unmatched dedication."

Despite these challenges, UP Police personnel--from constables on the ground to senior officers--are working tirelessly, ensuring smooth traffic flow, assisting pilgrims, and maintaining law and order with exceptional patience and skill.

With two important bathing festivals still left, the number of those taking a bath is expected to go above 500 million.

Maha Kumbh, which started on January 13, will continue till February 26. The remaining significant 'snan' dates in Maha Kumbh are February 3 (Basant Panchami--Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri). (ANI)

