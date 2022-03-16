Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 16 (ANI): The cyber cell of Pune police has filed a 3995-page chargesheet in first-class judicial magistrate court in the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) exam 2020 malpractice case on Tuesday.

According to the police, a total of 15 people have been accused of tampering with marks in return for money.

The police have named Tukaram Supe, suspended commissioner of Maharashtra State Council of Examinations (MSCE), education department consultant Abhijit Sawrikar, and 13 others in their chargesheet.

During the investigation, it was found that the marks of over 7,800 candidates were fraudulently changed or tampered with within the teacher's eligibility test held in 2020, the police added. (ANI)

