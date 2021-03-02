Thane, Mar 2 (PTI) Thane has reported567 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 2,65,485,an official said on Tuesday.

Besides these new cases reported on Monday, four more people died of COVID-19 in the district, taking the toll to 6,276, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in the district is 2.36 per cent, he said.

So far, 2,53,097patients have recovered from the viral infection in the district, reflecting a recovery rate of 95.33 per cent.

As of now, there are 6,112 active COVID-19 cases in the district, the official said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 46,029,while the death toll is 1,205, another official said.

