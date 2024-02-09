Thane (Maharashtra) [India], February 9 (ANI): Six goats were charred to death while one individual was injured after a fire broke out in a cabin container at an immersion ghat in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Friday.

Firefighting officials rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.

According to the officials of Thane Municipal Corporation, the incident occurred at Retibandar Ghat.

Further details still awaited.

On Tuesday, a fire broke out at a commercial complex in Savedi area on the Ahmednagar-Manmad highway. (ANI)

