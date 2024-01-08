Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 8 (ANI): A 60-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the floor of a tower located in the Kandivali area of Mumbai, police said on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Mangala Praveen Rathod.

"Samta Nagar police took the body into custody and sent it for a post-mortem. A case has been registered under ADR," Mumbai Police said.

According to the police, the deceased woman lived with her husband, three children and daughter-in-law.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

