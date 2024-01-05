Thane, Jan 5 (PTI) An elderly couple was found dead in an apartment in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Friday.

Bodies of Samsher Bahadur Singh (68) and his wife Meena (65) were found in their flat in the Chitalsar locality by their son, who reached the premises after his phone calls went unanswered on Thursday morning, an official said.

The deaths have occurred on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the official said, adding that there were no apparent injury marks on the bodies and poisoning is suspected.

Singh worked as a security guard, and his wife ran a small business from home, he said.

The couple's son, who lives in Ambernath, found the apartment door open and saw his parents lying lifeless on the bed, the official said.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered, and a probe has been initiated, he said.

