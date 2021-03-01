Thane, March 1: With the addition of 668 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has reached 2,64,918,an official said on Monday. Four more deaths due to the viral infection were also reported in the district on Sunday, raising the toll to 6,272, he said.

The COVID-19 fatality rate in the district stood at 2.37 per cent, the official said. So far, 2,52,597patients have recovered from the viral infection in the district, reflecting a recovery rate of 95.35 per cent. Maharashtra Reports 8,293 New COVID-19 Cases, 62 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

There are 6,049 active cases in the district at present, the official said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 45,973,while the death toll is 1,205, an official from the district administration said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)