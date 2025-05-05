Raigad (Maharashtra) [India], May 5 (ANI): Several people were feared injured after a bus overturned on the Mumbai-Goa highway in Raigad district.

The accident occurred near Karnala in Raigad.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

