India News | Maharashtra Cabinet Meeting Today at 3 PM

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 (ANI): A meeting of Maharashtra Cabinet is scheduled to be held on Tuesday at 3 PM.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will chair the meeting through video conferencing while Ministers will be present at Mantralaya.

Also Read | Actor Bahadir Ünlü 'Working in Cross Country Movies Helped Me Grow as an Actor'.

Maharashtra is India's worst-affected state as coronavirus cases in the state have crossed 88,000 including 40,975 cured/discharged/migrated and 3,169 deaths. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)