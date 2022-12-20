Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 19 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Superintendent of Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST), Anti-Evasion Unit, Vashi, Navi Mumbai in an alleged bribery case.

As per an official statement from CBI, a case was registered on complaint against the accused on the allegations of demanding a bribe of Rs 20 lakh from the complainant for closing the investigation against his firm and for not arresting him.

It was further alleged that the accused agreed to take Rs 10 lakh.

Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused which led to the recovery of incriminating documents and various movable and immovable assets.

The arrested accused was produced before the Competent Court, Thane on December 18, 2022, and was remanded to Police Custody till December 20, 2022. (ANI)

