Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jul 2 (PTI) A government chemotherapy centre in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has not started operations since its inauguration due to the unavailability of staff and medicines, an official said on Wednesday.

The 10-bed facility, set up for the benefit of cancer patients, was launched in February at the civic hospital in the city, he said.

“Unavailability of trained manpower and necessary medicines is the reason behind it. We need a physician, two nurses, one counsellor and a multipurpose worker to run the centre. We have deployed two nurses for the centre so far. We are yet to get the budgetary guidelines for the same,” the official said.

When asked about the constraints in running the centre, Acting Civil Surgeon Dr Jitendra Dongre said that they would get the required staff and send them for training to run the centre.

“We are following up on the matter (staff). Medicines will also be ordered soon,” said Dongre.

