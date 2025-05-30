New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) The Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund has been accorded a licence under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, thus making it eligible to receive foreign funding.

As per the law, all associations and NGOs receiving foreign contributions have to be registered under the FCRA.

Official sources said the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund, with the address of Mantralaya, Nariman Point, Mumbai, 400032, has been registered with the FCRA after it fulfilled the necessary criteria.

According to the website of the Maharashtra chief minister's relief fund, it aims at providing immediate relief to the people in distress in Maharashtra as well as in the country.

The chief minister's relief fund provides financial assistance to people affected by major natural calamities like flood, drought and fire accident etc.

It also provides financial assistance to the economically weaker citizens for treatment of some of the major diseases.

An FCRA licence is a permit issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs that allows registered organisations to accept foreign funds for specific purposes.

These licences are crucial for the NGOs, trusts and other entities seeking to receive foreign funding for social, cultural, religious or educational activities.

Every person, who has been granted a certificate or given prior permission under Section 12, shall receive foreign contribution only in an account designated as "FCRA Account", which shall be opened for the purpose of remittances of foreign contribution in the State Bank of India's Parliament Street branch in New Delhi.

All associations registered under the FCRA have to mandatorily provide the details of moveable and immovable assets created by them using foreign funds at the end of every financial year. They also have to file their annual returns.

