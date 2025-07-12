Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 12 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday extended his congratulations to the followers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj following the recognition of 12 forts associated with the Maratha king as UNESCO World Heritage sites.

"I congratulate the followers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on this historic achievement. I express my gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for nominating these forts for UNESCO recognition. I am confident that these forts will now attract more tourists, and our glorious history will be known across the globe," CM Fadnavis told reporters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday stated that every India is elated with this recognition and said when we speak of the glorious Maratha Empire, we associate it with good governance and emphasis on social welfare as 'Maratha Military Landscapes of India' got inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, becoming India's 44th property to receive this recognition.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Every Indian is elated with this recognition. These 'Maratha Military Landscapes' include 12 majestic forts, 11 of which are in Maharashtra and 1 is in Tamil Nadu. When we speak of the glorious Maratha Empire, we associate it with good governance, military strength, cultural pride and emphasis on social welfare"

"The great rulers inspire us with their refusal to bow to any injustice. I call upon everyone to go visit these forts and learn about the rich history of the Maratha Empire"

In a remarkable decision taken at the 47th Session of the World Heritage Committee, India's official nomination for 2024-25 cycle, 'Maratha Military Landscapes of India' got inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, becoming India's 44th property to receive this recognition. This global accolade celebrates India's enduring cultural legacy, showcasing its diverse traditions of architectural brilliance, regional identity, and historical continuity, the Ministry of Culture said in an official statement.

Spanning from the 17th to 19th centuries CE, this extraordinary network of twelve forts demonstrates the strategic military vision and architectural ingenuity of the Maratha Empire.

The proposal was sent to the consideration of World Heritage Committee in Jan 2024 and after a rigorous eighteen-month long process involving several technical meetings with the advisory bodies and visit of ICOMOS's mission to review the sites, this historic decision was taken by the members of the World Heritage Committee today evening at UNESCO Headquarters, Paris, the Ministry said.

Spread across the states of Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, the selected sites, include Salher, Shivneri, Lohgad, Khanderi, Raigad, Rajgad, Pratapgad, Suvarnadurg, Panhala, Vijaydurg, and Sindhudurg in Maharashtra, along with Gingee Fort in Tamil Nadu.

The inscription took place during 47th session of the World Heritage Committee in Paris, France, marking a significant milestone in the global acknowledgment of India's rich and diverse cultural heritage.

During the Committee Meeting, 18 out of the 20 State Parties supported India's proposal to get this important site inscribed in the list. The discussion on the proposal went on for 59 mins and after the positive recommendations by 18 State Parties, all the member states, UNESCO, World Heritage Centre, and Advisory Bodies of the UNESCO (ICOMOS, IUCN IUCN) congratulated the delegation of India for this momentous opportunity.

Last year, the Moidams of Charaideo, Assam were inscribed in the World Heritage List at the 46th Session of the World Heritage Committee held in New Delhi.

India ranks 6th globally and 2nd in Asia Pacific Region for the most number of World Heritage Sites. 196 nations have ratified the World Heritage Convention, 1972.

India also has 62 sites in the Tentative List of the World Heritage, which is a mandatory threshold for any site to be considered as a World Heritage property in future. Every year, each State Party may propose just one site for consideration of the World Heritage Committee for inscription to the World Heritage List, the release stated. (ANI)

