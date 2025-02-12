Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 11 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday inaugurated Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Chowk, in Mumbai to pay tribute to the BJP ideologue on his death anniversary.

https://x.com/Dev_Fadnavis/status/1889358359310246254

Also Read | Kochi Shocker: Man Tries To Set Woman on Fire by Dousing Petrol on Her in Aluva, Arrested.

In a post on social media X, Fadnavis said, "Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay ji played a crucial role in the journey of the Bharatiya Jan Sangh and profoundly shaped the economic, social, and national ideologies of the BJP."

"In a world once dominated by two ideologies--communism and capitalism--Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya ji introduced an integral humanism philosophy, emphasizing harmony, unity, and dialogue. Remarked that India's ancient culture, with its timeless values, continues to thrive because of its ability to connect individuals to society, society to the nation, and the nation to the world--without conflict, offering a path for collective progress," he added.

Also Read | Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: Maharashtra Cyber Cell Files Case Against Samay Raina’s Show India’s Got Latent’.

He further said that Pandit Upadhyaya ji's Ekatma Manav Darshan presented a unique vision, and Nanaji Deshmukh brought these ideas to life with the transformative Chitrakoot project.

Earlier in the day, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president and Union Minister JP Nadda paid floral tribute to Deendayal Upadhyay at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi.

Nadda was accompanied by several other leaders of the party.

Taking to X, Nadda said that Upadhyay's thoughts, teachings and ideal life are always a source of inspiration for all.

"On the death anniversary of the ideological founder of the Bharatiya Janata Party, our ideal and revered Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay ji, today, I paid tribute to him by offering flowers to his statue at the BJP Headquarters in New Delhi. His great thoughts, teachings and ideal life are always a source of inspiration for all of us," he posted on X.

Paying his heartfelt tributes to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, Nadda said that he had set high ideals in Indian politics with his thoughts and considered the prosperity of the last person in the society as the standard of the nation's prosperity.

"I pay my heartfelt tributes to the great symbol of national service and dedication, the pioneer of Integral Humanism, revered Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya ji on his death anniversary. Revered Deendayal ji set high ideals in Indian politics with his thoughts. He considered the prosperity of the last person in the society as the standard of the nation's prosperity. His great resolutions of service, good governance and upliftment of the poor serve as a guiding light for millions of workers," Nadda said in another post on X.

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya was the leader of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh from 1953 to 1968. Apart from being a serious philosopher and a profound thinker, he was a dedicated organiser and leader who established the highest standards of personal purity and dignity in public life.

Since the inception of the Bharatiya Janata Party, he has been its ideological guide and source of moral inspiration. His political philosophy is a comprehensive alternative philosophy of life that paves the way for political functioning and governance skills in accordance with the needs of mankind and in accordance with our natural habitat. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)