Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 15 (ANI): A meeting of the Congress Legislature Party was held at the party office at Vidhan Bhawan in Maharashtra's Mumbai on Thursday.

The meeting was led by Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole and Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat.

At the meeting, Satej Patel, Legislative Party Leader, INC Maharashtra said, "In view of the political developments that have taken place in Maharashtra in the last three days, a meeting has been called. Yesterday also we called a meeting and our meeting is being held."

He also informed that Congress party's candidate Chandrakant Handore will file his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections in the presence of 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' leaders after the meeting.

Today is the last day for filing nomination papers for the RS polls.

"After the meet, our Rajyasabha Candidate Chandrakant Handore will file nomination where all our ally parties NCP SP, Shivsena, Samajwadi party among others will be present," Patel said.

Earlier, Handore who had lost the MLC elections after certain MLAs had reportedly cross voted thanked the Congress party for nominating him to the upper house.

"The Congress party has been respecting all sections of society for years. It has also helped the poor class, and it will continue to do so in the future" Handore said.

In a major setback to the Congress party in Maharastra, former Chief Minister and senior leader Ashok Chavan resigned from the party's primary membership and joined the ruling, Bharatiya Janata Party after reported differences with the state chief Nana Patole.

Further, Ashok Chavan has been fielded by the BJP from Maharashtra for the Rajya Sabha polls, slated to be held on February 27.

The results of the elections will be announced on the same day, February 27. (ANI)

