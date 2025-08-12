Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 12 (ANI): The death toll rose to 10, and several others were injured in the Pimpri-Chinchwad accident, claims DCP Shivaji Pawar, Pimpri-Chinchwad Police, Pune. On Monday, a pick-up van fell 25-30 feet down a slope in Papalwadi village under the Mahalunge MIDC police station area in Maharashtra.

The van carrying women and children to the Kundeshwar temple was involved in the accident.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shivaji Pawar, said that the injured have been admitted to various hospitals.

Earlier, MLA Babaji Kale told ANI, "A total of nine women have died in the incident, all were farmers. They were going to the Kundeshwar temple for worship. Senior officials from the administration and police are present at the hospital to assist the victims. The incident happened at 12.30 pm today."

Moreover, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed grief over the death of several people.

"A tragic incident occurred under the Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissionerate at Kundeshwar, where a pickup vehicle carrying devotees visiting for Shravan Monday darshan met with an accident, resulting in the death of seven people. This event is deeply saddening. I offer my heartfelt tributes to them. We share in the grief of their families. Our condolences are with them in this difficult time," Devendra Fadnavis wrote on 'X'.

The Maharashtra CM informed that the state government will provide financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the families of the victims and stated that more than 20 people were injured in the accident, who have been admitted to various hospitals.

"Financial assistance of 4 lakh rupees will be provided to the families of the deceased on behalf of the state government. More than 20 people were injured in this accident and have been admitted to various hospitals. Arrangements are being made for their complete treatment, and I am personally in contact with the Police Commissioner," the 'X' post read. (ANI)

