Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, along with his family, celebrated Gudi Padwa in Baramati, Maharashtra on Tuesday.

In the visuals, the Deputy CM was seen hoisting the Gudi at his residence.

Gudi Padwa, also known as Ugadi or the Marathi New Year, is a vibrant and joyous festival celebrated predominantly by the people of Maharashtra and in other regions with fervor and enthusiasm.

The word 'Gudi' means decorated flag, which is hoisted outside the houses as a symbol of victory and prosperity on this day. It comprises a bright cloth adorned with neem leaves, mango leaves, a garland of flowers, sugar crystals, and a silver or copper pot placed atop a bamboo stick.

On this day, people decorate their houses with rangolis, mango leaves and marigold flowers.

'Shrikhand-Puri' is one of the dishes prepared on the occasion of Gudi Padwa. The occasion signals the onset of the warmer days and the spring season.

NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader and Baramati candidate Supriya Sule also celebrated Gudi Padwa with family at her residence.

Meanwhile, President of Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) Sharad Pawar extended his warm wishes to the people.

In a post on X, Sharad Pawar wrote,"Let us celebrate today's festival of Gudi Padva with new aspirations and new resolutions. Let's build a nest of happiness, prosperity and a new consciousness. Bless you all and Happy New Year..!" (ANI)

