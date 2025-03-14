Thane (Maharashtra) [India], March 14 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde celebrated Holi at his residence in Thane. Several Shiv Sena leaders and supporters accompanied Shinde.

The Maharashtra Deputy CM shared some glimpses of him celebrating Holi with his family members on his official 'X' handle.

Also Read | Tushar Gandhi Remarks: BJP, RSS Demand Arrest of Mahatma Gandhi's Great Grandson As He Refuses To Retract 'Dangerous and Insidious Enemies, Poison' Statements.

"Let's go colorful now. Let the waves of money rise endlessly... Dispelling sadness and disappointment. Let's celebrate the seven colors today...On the occasion of the Dhulivandan festival, I celebrated the festival of Dhuli Vandana with my family at my residence in #tthaanne today by throwing natural colors", Eknath Shinde's 'X' post caption read.

Eknath Shinde also spoke to the media and stated that Holi is being celebrated with great enthusiasm in all parts of the state.

Also Read | Surat Shocker: Woman Traveling With Child Lured at Ahmedabad Bus Stand, Raped for 48 Hours by 2 Ragpickers in Utran; Accused Arrested.

"Holi is being celebrated with great enthusiasm... We have been showering happiness for the last two and a half years in Maharashtra. Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar, and I are working to make the state happier. I extend my best wishes to PM Modi and HM Amit Shah; I have also extended my greetings to them on the phone...", Shinde said while speaking to reporters.

Earlier, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis took his official 'X' handle and extended his wishes on the occasion of Holi.

"Wishing everyone a joyful and vibrant Dhulivandan! Celebrating the colours of innovation and progress, shaping Maharashtra's bright future", Fadnavis's 'X' post read.

People have been enthusiastically celebrating the vibrant festival of Holi by applying gulaal (colored powder) on each other and dancing joyously.

Holi, also known as the festival of colors, is a time when people come together to celebrate the arrival of spring, the triumph of good over evil, and the joy of life.

The festival of Holi began across the country on Thursday with Choti Holi. People come together to celebrate with colors, music, and traditional festivities.

From temples to streets, vibrant hues and joyous gatherings mark the onset of the festival, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)