Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 24 (ANI): A fire broke out at an industrial complex in Goregaon West of Maharashtra's Mumbai on Wednesday, according to the Brihunmumbai Municipal Corporation.

As per BMC, the fire incident was reported at the Asmi Industrial Complex in Goregaon West.

Eight fire tenders have been rushed to the spot, the BMC statement said.

There have been no injuries or casualties reported so far, as per BMC.

Further details on the incident are awaited. (ANI)

