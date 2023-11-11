Pune (Maharshtra) [India], November 11 (ANI): A fire broke out in the apartment of a 12-storey building in the Wagholi area of Pune city.

An apartment in a 12-story building in the Wagholi area of Pune City was gutted in the fire was under control. No casualties were reported, according to Pune Fire Department.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter Erupts Between Terrorists and Security Forces in Pulwama District (Watch Video).

A team of the fire department of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) brought the fire under control.

The cause of the fire is not known yet.

Also Read | Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand: Complete Ban on Polygamy, Registration of Live-in Relationship in State's UCC Draft, Say Reports.

The police are investigating the cause of the fire.

More information is awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)