Visuals of fire from Bhiwandi plastic gowdown.

Bhiwandi (Maharashtra) [India], June 8 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a plastic godown in Thane's Bhiwandi.

As per the fire department, four fire tenders are present at the spot.

No casualties were reported in the incident. (ANI)

