Mumbai, Dec 2 (PTI) Two persons were injured when a fire erupted on a luxury yacht near the seashore at Mandwa anchorage in Raigad district of Maharashtra on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The incident occurred at around 3 pm after the cabin cruiser yacht 'Belvedere' dropped the passengers it had picked up from Mumbai at Mandwa, 18 km from coastal Alibaug, and was heading to the parking area, an official said.

The yacht is owned and operated by Marine Solutions, he said.

The cause of the blaze is not known.

Yachtmaster Dilshad Marne and Mozin Kurai, both natives of Ratnagiri district, sustained burn injuries, and are undergoing treatment at the civil hospital in Alibag, he said.

Another boat was engaged to douse the fire on 'Belvedere' which had 200 litres of petrol in its fuel tank. The yacht was brought near the shore where fire brigade personnel put out the flames, he said.

The incident is being probed by Mandava Sagari police station, the official said.

