Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 18 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Thursday visited Veer Savarkar's residence in Mumbai.

BJP national president is on a two-day visit to Maharashtra from May 17 to May 18, as assembly elections and civic polls nearing in Maharashtra.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Two Minor Boys Kill Their Friend Over Love Triangle in Bareilly; Accused Sent to Juvenile Home.

Meanwhile, State's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to hold an executive committee meeting in Pune today. Nearly 1,200 delegates, including the party's district-level office-bearers, will attend the high-level meeting.

This meeting, to be held at Pune's Balgandharv Rang Mandir Auditorium, assumes significance in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha, Assembly and local body elections of various cities including Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, and Navi Mumbai in the State.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Hanuman Temple in Aligarh Bans Entry for Muslims, Issues Guidelines for Dress Code for Hindus Devotees.

More importantly, BJP national president JP Nadda will address the closing of the executive committee meeting. He will also be holding meetings with state MPs, and ministers and is likely to discuss the preparations for the forthcoming elections.

On Wednesday, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar chaired a meeting at YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai on several issues including next year's Lok Sabha, Assembly elections and the Maharashtra government's governance.

This is Nadda's first visit to a state after the BJP lost the only southern state that it ruled, Karnataka. Congress won an absolute majority in Karnataka Assembly elections on May 13 with the party crossing the halfway mark of 113 seats in the 224-member assembly. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)