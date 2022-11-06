Mumbai, Nov 6 (PTI) Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 230 new cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 81,33,403, an official from the state health department said.

Also Read | Assembly Elections 2022: Only Congress Can Challenge BJP in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh Polls; AAP Incapable, Says Ghulam Nabi Azad.

The toll remained unchanged at 1,48,394, while the count of recoveries rose to 79,83,449 after 309 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: Leopard Kills 7 Goats in Wayanad, People Block Roads.

As per a bulletin issued by the health department, the fatality rate in the state is at 1.82 per cent and the recovery rate stood at 98.16 per cent.

The state is left with 1,560 active cases, it stated.

Of the latest cases, Mumbai circle recorded 106, followed by Pune 76, Latur 13, Kolhapur 10, Akola 9, Nagpur 8, Nashik 7 and Aurangabad 1, the bulletin said.

At least 13,828 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted to 8,53,50,190, it said.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 81,33,403; fresh cases 230; death toll 1,48,394; recoveries 79,83,449; active cases 1,560; total tests 8,53,50,190.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)