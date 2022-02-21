New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): Maharashtra Industries Minister Subhash Desai met Union Minister G Kishan Reddy in Delhi with a demand to grant classical language status to Marathi.

Shiv Sena leader Subhash Desai said, "Till now six languages have been accorded with the classical language status by the Indian government: Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, Odiya and Sanskrit. We formed an expert committee to decide on giving classical language status to Marathi language. The committee made the report and sent it to the Central government. The Literature Academy established by the Central government formed a linguistic expert committee. They investigated it and said that they have received all the proofs and it is appropriate to provide Marathi, a classical language status.

Also Read | OnePlus TV Y1S & OnePlus TV Y1S Edge Sale Now Live in India, Check Offers Here.

According to the Maharashtra minister, the demand seeking classical language status for Marathi has been going on for many years in Maharashtra. "The proposal was kept. The report of the expert committee was submitted. After that the Central government, the Literature Academy and the linguistic expert committee accepted that it is appropriate to bestow Marathi language with the classical language status", Desai added.

"Since 2014, Maharashtra was continuously trying for the status, but this was never brought up. So, that's why we came today and met Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and have given him a memorandum. He told that they are pleased that Maharashtra has given all the proofs and it will be appropriate to give Marathi the classical language status and they will do it soon", Desai added.

Also Read | Karnataka: Police Arrests Man for Rape and Murder of Woman in Hubballi.

Desai also invited him over to Mahrashtra on the Marathi Language Day, to be observed on February 27."I have given him an invitation that on the coming February 27, it's Marathi language day and have asked him to come to attend the event and announce the same. Let's see how the Central government will decide on this. We have told him that with his announcement, 13 crore people of Maharashtra will be happy and it will be appropriate for him to announce the right decision", Desai said.

"We have contacted the people who have migrated from Maharashtra to Delhi for work, have also spoken to the Maharashtra officials in Delhi. We have started a campaign where a short film will tell the people about the technicalities of classical language and how Marathi language fulfils those technicalities. This campaign is going on and we hope that the Centre will announce this before February 27", Desai added.

Further speaking on the Union Minister's response to the proposal, Desai said, "He (G Kishan Reddy) is very positive and has said that the demand for Marathi classical language status is 100 per cent right. So, we are hopeful that this week, the demand will be met", Desai told. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)