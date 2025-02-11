Akola (Maharashtra) [India], February 11 (ANI): The Maharashtra Minorities Commission has launched a crackdown on illegal activities in Urdu schools in the state.

The Chairman of the Minority Commission, Pyare Zia Khan conducted raids at two government-aided Urdu schools in Akola district in Maharashtra based on complaints. The raids were conducted following complaints of physical and sexual harassment from female teachers by the secretary of an Urdu school in Akola.

Also Read | US, UK Decline to Sign Paris AI Summit Declaration.

The female teachers accused the school secretary of sexually exploiting them, presenting evidence to the Commission.

The teachers also raised multiple grievances, including demands for Rs 40 lakh in cash for teacher appointments and the forced collection of 30 to 40 per cent of the salary from appointed teachers.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh 2025: 133 Ambulances Deployed, 43 Hospitals Put on High Alert in Prayagraj Ahead of Magh Purnima Bath.

Additionally, several retired teachers reported that a significant portion of their pensions was being forcibly deducted.

Following this, the Minorities Commission ordered the Akola police to take action.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Bachchan Singh said that Akola police have registered a case against the accused under sections 74, 75, 308 (2) 351 (2) of the BNS.

Minority Commission Chairman Pyare Zia Khan alleged that the government is being cheated of thousands of crores through Urdu schools in the state.

Khan has appealed to the minority community, NGOs and teachers to contact the State Minorities Commission if they have such complaints. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)