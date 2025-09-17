Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 17 (ANI): Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has decided to suspend monorail services temporarily from September 20.

The decision was made to improve the monorail service system and prepare it for future needs. These services were suspended to enable uninterrupted installation, commissioning and integrated testing of new rakes and signalling systems. Additionally, MMRDA also aims to facilitate complete overhauling and retrofitting of older rakes to ensure glitch-free performance. Further, this suspension will allow manpower training and redeployment for upcoming Metro operations.

Moreover, with services running daily from 6:15 AM to 11:30 PM, only 3.5 hours at night remain for installation and testing. Hence, this limited window slows progress, as safety protocols require the power rail to be switched off, discharged, and recharged before each day's operations. Thus, the MMRDA decided to suspend the monorail operations temporarily.

To further deal with these concerns, MMRDA has also constituted a committee for a detailed enquiry. Thus, it has temporarily suspended operations to ensure long-term reliability. In recent weeks, technical issues have affected the monorail services.

Accordingly, Monorail services in both directions between Chembur and Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk are set to be suspended until further notice. Hence, Citizens are requested to plan their travel accordingly. During this period, retrofitment of old rakes will also be carried out to ensure they return to service without technical glitches.

Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, the Metropolitan Commissioner of MMRDA, asserted that this suspension is a carefully thought-out step to rejuvenate the Monorail.

"This temporary block is a carefully thought-out step to rejuvenate the Monorail. By inducting new rakes, deploying advanced CBTC signalling, and refurbishing the existing fleet, we are ensuring that the system becomes safer, more dependable, and future-ready. We value the patience of citizens and assure them that when the Monorail returns, it will be with renewed strength, reliability, and the confidence to serve Mumbai better," said Mukherjee.

Meanwhile, the metropolitan organisation is planning to make major upgrades to enhance the monorail services in the city. To enhance safety, reduce train intervals, and improve service reliability, the Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) system, indigenously developed in Hyderabad, is being installed for the first time in the Mumbai Monorail.

The signalling system consists of five electronic interlockings installed at 32 locations, with testing currently underway. It includes 260 Wi-Fi access points, 500 RFID tags, 90 train detection systems, and several WATC units. The wayside signalling work has been completed, and integrated testing is now in progress.

In collaboration with SMH Rail, MMRDA has procured ten new Make-in-India rakes from M/s MEDHA company. Currently, eight rakes have been delivered, the ninth rake is available for inspection, and the tenth rake is in final assembly.

Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Chairman of MMRDA, stated that with new upgrades to the Mumbai Monorail, the existing fleet will ensure safer and more reliable services for citizens.

"The block of the Monorail is a vital step in strengthening Mumbai's transport backbone. The introduction of new rakes, advanced CBTC signalling, and the refurbishment of the existing fleet will ensure safer and more reliable services for citizens. This short block is necessary to complete the work with speed and precision. With the cooperation of Mumbaikars, we will bring back the Monorail in a stronger form," said Shinde. (ANI)

