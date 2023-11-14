Mumbai, (Maharashtra) [India], November 14 (ANI): Mumbai Police have arrested two thieves who allegedly used to commit thefts wearing burqas.

The gang was busted after CCTV footage showed two people wearing burqas entering a house in the MIDC area of Andheri on November 3rd and stealing jewellery and money.

According to the information received from the police, around 11 am on November 3, a woman living in a building in the MIDC area of Andheri, while leaving the house to drop her little girl to school, closed the door of the house from outside and took the child to school. When she came home, she saw that the door of her house was open, the woman immediately went inside and investigated and found that some gold and money were missing from the house.

After the woman lodged a complaint at the nearby MIDC police station, the police registered a case against an unknown person under sections 380 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and started further investigation.

Police checked the CCTV footage from the building and saw two people wearing burqas entering the house. When they investigated further, police found that it was not a woman but a man who was wearing the burqa.

Police arrested Raees Abdul Sheikh and Wasim Khalid Khan from Mumbai in the theft case.

The arrest of Sheikh and Khan comes as a relief to the people of Mumbai, who had been living in fear of the burqa gang. The gang had been operating for several months and had committed several thefts in the city.

Police are still investigating the case and are trying to identify other members of the gang. They are also urging the public to be vigilant and to report any suspicious activity to the police.

Further investigation is underway. More information awaited. (ANI)

