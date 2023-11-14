Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 14: Ahead of the first semi-final match of the ODI World Cup 2023 between India and New Zealand at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, Mumbai Police DCP Pravin Mundhe asked cricket fans to be more cautious while buying tickets. Speaking to ANI, Pravin Mundhe talked about black marketing of World Cup tickets and said that they have registered cases on a few people for selling fake tickets during India vs Sri Lanka match on November 2. "Firstly I want to say that we have already arrested a few persons for black marketing. During the India vs Sri Lanka match, we registered cases on a few people for selling fake tickets outside the stadium. I ask the fans to be more cautious while buying tickets and get hold of it from the official websites only and pay only the amount written on the ticket," Mundhe told ANI. Buy ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Tickets Online: Here's How You Can Purchase Match Tickets for CWC23 Summit Clash in Ahmedabad.

He added that the Mumbai Police have registered cases under IPC 420, and 511 on two people for black marketing of ODI World Cup 2023 tickets. He revealed that they were trying to sell a single ticket at a price of one lakh twenty thousand rupees. "We have registered cases on IPC 420, 511 on two people for black marketing of ODI World Cup 2023 tickets. They were planning to sell tickets at a price of one lakh twenty thousand for just a single ticket," he added. Mundhe further added that the Mumbai Police have increased the number of staff and officers for the match around the stadium since the semi-final match will have more craze as the tickets have already been sold out. India vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need To Know About IND vs NZ CWC Match in Mumbai.

"Before the semi-final match between India and New Zealand in Mumbai, Wankhede Stadium has already hosted four games of the tournament here but the knockout stage match will have more craze as the tickets have already been sold out and we are expecting a full house. We have tightened the security keeping the crowd in mind. We have also increased the number of staff and officers for the match," he added.

DCP Pravin Mundhe asked the fans to reach the stadium early on Wednesday due to security protocols which may cause delays. He also spoke about the prohibited items inside the stadium, which include water bottles and power banks. "The match will start at 2 PM but I request fans to visit the stadium early due to security protocols. We will be opening the stadium at 11:30 AM. Bags, tobacco products, coins, paper, pencils, pens, power banks, water bottles, and objectionable banners are prohibited inside the stadium. Only mobile phones, wristwatches, and wallets are allowed to be taken inside the stadium," he added.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young. (ANI)

