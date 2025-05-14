Mumbai, May 14 (PTI) Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Wednesday instructed officials to establish a time-bound programme for resolving forest rights claims and providing land surveys and maps to tribal communities.

"The tribal community continues to struggle for their rights. Their standard of living remains unstable. Officials must ensure land surveys are completed and maps are provided. The Settlement Commissioner should explore the feasibility of a financial and technical policy for land measurement," he said.

He issued these directives during a review meeting on community forest rights held at Mantralaya. Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane, Tribal Development Minister Ashok Uike, Food and Drug Administration Minister Narhari Zirwal, and Forest Minister Ganesh Naik (via video conference) also participated, along with divisional commissioners and subject experts.

Acknowledging emerging technical challenges during the distribution of forest rights land, Bawankule said the state Cabinet and legislature will discuss these issues to find solutions.

"If necessary, we will send proposals to the Centre. The government is also considering establishing Van Dhan centres, and relevant instructions will be issued," he added.

Bawankule said a proposal to notify the remaining 273 villages under the PESA Act should be submitted swiftly.

"Additionally, the proposal should recommend increasing the PESA fund from five per cent to ten per cent. The Forest Rights Committee has also demanded that land adjacent to tribal hamlets (tandas and padas) be made available for housing," the minister added.

He said although 72 forest villages in Nandurbar district have been announced as revenue villages, their village sites have not yet been demarcated.

Rane assured action if tribal communities are prevented from fishing contracts at the local level.

