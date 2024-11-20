Nagpur, November 20: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday exercised his franchise and cast his vote for the Maharashtra Assembly polls. He also appealed to the citizens to cast their votes for the ongoing elections, saying that voting is a citizen's duty in a democracy.

"In a democracy, voting is a citizen's duty. Every citizen should perform this duty. I was in Uttaranchal, but I came here last night to cast my vote. Everyone should vote..." he said. Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Voting for Single-Phase State Polls Begins; PM Narendra Modi Urges Citizens To Vote.

Mohan Bhagwat Casts His Vote in Nagpur

#WATCH | RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat shows his inked finger after casting his vote at a polling booth in Nagpur for #MaharashtraAssemblyElections2024 pic.twitter.com/Q9RVT3MZHO — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2024

Nagpur South West is one of the key seats in the Nagpur district in Maharashtra. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is contesting elections from this constituency, representing BJP-led Mahayuti while the Maha Vikas Aghadi has fielded Congress' candidate Praful Gudadhe from the seat.

Voting began at 7 am on Wednesday for the single-phase of Maharashtra assembly elections and will conclude at 6 pm. Polling is taking place across 288 assembly constituencies. A total of 4,136 candidates are contesting the elections, including 2,086 independents. The BJP is contesting 149 seats, Shiv Sena 81, and the NCP 59. The Congress has fielded 101 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) 95, and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) 86. The BSP is contesting 237 seats, while other smaller parties are also in the fray. The state has approximately 9.7 crore registered voters. Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024: PM Narendra Modi Appeals for High Voter Turnout As Phase 2 Polling Begins, Says ‘Create a New Record of Voting’.

Meanwhile, elaborate security arrangements have been made to ensure the smooth conduct of the polls. Mumbai Police has deployed over 25,000 personnel, including riot-control teams and home guards. According to the Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate, more than 2,000 police officers and over 25,000 police personnel are on duty to maintain law and order during the elections.

Shifting alliances, ideological conflicts, complex caste dynamics, and emotional appeals have characterised the battle for power in the Maharashtra Assembly. The primary contest is between the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance includes the BJP, Shiv Sena, and the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction), while the opposition MVA comprises the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction). In the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena secured 56, and the Congress won 44. In 2014, the BJP claimed 122 seats, Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42.

