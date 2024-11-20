As polling for the second and final phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections begins on November 20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to voters to participate enthusiastically. Taking to X, he urged citizens to "create a new record of voting," emphasising the importance of widespread participation in the democratic process. PM Modi also extended special congratulations to first-time voters, stating, "Your every vote is the strength of the state." His call comes as Jharkhand prepares for a crucial phase in determining its political future. Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Voting for Single-Phase State Polls Begins; PM Narendra Modi Urges Citizens To Vote.

PM Narendra Modi Urges High Voter Turnout in Jharkhand Elections

झारखंड में आज लोकतंत्र के महापर्व का दूसरा और आखिरी चरण है। सभी मतदाताओं से मेरा आग्रह है कि वे इसमें बढ़-चढ़कर भागीदारी करें और वोटिंग का नया रिकॉर्ड बनाएं। इस अवसर पर पहली बार वोट डालने जा रहे अपने सभी युवा साथियों का मैं विशेष अभिनंदन करता हूं। आपका एक-एक मत राज्य की ताकत है। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 20, 2024

