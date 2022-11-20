Mumbai, Nov 20 (PTI) Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 78 COVID-19 cases, which raised the state's tally to 81,35,213, while the death toll stood unchanged at 1,48,404, a health official said.

Also Read | Kathua Gang-Rape Case: After Supreme Court Order, Victim's Family Awaits Trial of Accused Shubam Sangra As 'Adult' in Pathankot.

Mumbai led with 31 new cases, followed by Pune circle with 25, Nashik six, Akola five, Latur four, Aurangabad three, and two each in Nagpur and Kolhapur, he said.

Also Read | International Film Festival of India 2022: We Want To Establish India As Big Market for Film Production, Says Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

The recovery count increased by 62 in the last 24 hours to touch 79,85,998, leaving the state with an active caseload of 811, he said.

Pune has 317 active cases, followed by 134 in Mumbai and 124 in Thane, he added.

With 9,553 swab samples tested in the last 24 hours, the number of coronavirus tests conducted across the state so far rose to 8,55,29,927, he said.

As per state health department data, the recovery rate stands at 98.17 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.82 per cent.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 81,35,213; fresh cases 78; death toll 1,48,404; recoveries 79,85,998; active cases 811; total tests 8,55,29,927.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)