Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 14 (ANI): In what is seen as a relief for citizens, businesses and company owners, the Maharashtra Revenue Department has announced that document adjudication can now be done at any stamp office in Mumbai, with earlier jurisdictional restrictions being removed.

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule made an announcement in this regard on Tuesday.

Under the new rule, citizens are no longer required to adjudicate documents only in the area where they reside or conduct business.

"Citizens, businesses, and company owners in Mumbai and its suburbs can now register documents (Adjudication of Documents) at any of the six stamp offices in Mumbai, irrespective of their location. The earlier requirement to register documents only at the stamp office within the respective area of residence or business has now been eliminated," Bawankule said.

The change allows the adjudication of property agreements, lease deeds, inheritance deeds, and other related documents at any stamp office across Mumbai, offering significant relief to Mumbaikars.

"Now, residents of Mumbai city and its suburbs can complete the document registration process for property agreements, lease agreements, inheritance deeds, and other important documents at any stamp office, including Borivali, Kurla, Andheri, Mumbai City, and the main stamp office near the Old Custom House (Stamp District Collector, Enforcement 1 and 2)," Chandrashekhar Bawankule wrote in a post on X.

