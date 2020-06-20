Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20 (ANI): Maharashtra on Saturday reported a single-day rise of 3,874 new COVID-19 cases.

With this, the total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 1,28,205, said the state health department.

Also Read | Delhi Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 3,630 New COVID-19 Cases: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 20, 2020.

With 160 deaths, the toll in the state is at 5,984.

Meanwhile, Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai said that 136 deaths and 1,197 new cases have been reported in Mumbai, taking the total tally in the city to 65,265. The toll is at 3,559.

Also Read | Assam Oil Field Fire: Pollution Control Board Issues Closure Notice to Oil India Limited to Close Down All its Wells in Baghjan.

Mumbai's Dharavi reported seven new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number to 2,158. As many as 78 deaths have been reported in the area, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 3,95,048 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country, including 1,68,269 active cases, 2,13,831 cured/discharged/migrated and 12,948 deaths. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)