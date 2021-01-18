Thane, Jan 17 (PTI) A total of 15 people remained struck in a lift at a supermarket in Bhayandar in Thane district of Maharashtra on Sunday evening for over two hours before they were rescued safely, a Fire Brigade official said.

The group, including three children and some women, was rescued from the lift around 10 pm, he said.

He said the lift probably malfunctioned due to heavy rush of people on a Sunday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)