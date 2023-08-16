Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 16 (ANI): The Western Railway Authority has announced that a few trains will be affected in order to carry out major technical upgradation work at Dahanu Road station on Wednesday.

"Western Railway will have 3 hours mega block at Dahanu Road station for technical upgradation. This block will start at 8.50 am today and will be over by 11.50 am," according to Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Sumeet Thakur,

The official said that some long-distance trains and Mumbai suburban trains will be affected by this block.

He further added that trains will be regulated, and short-terminated over the course of the 3-hour mega block at the Dahanu Road station.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Western Railway converted 49 local train services from 12-car to 15-car services with effect from August 15.

The WR took to social media platform 'X' formerly known as Twitter and said, "In an initiative to provide better train services over Mumbai Suburban section, WR has converted 49 local train services of 12-car to 15-car services, w.e.f 15.08.23. There will be no change in the total number of services, i.e. 1394 services including 79 AC local services."

Earlier, the Western Railway had cancelled some AC local train services due to technical issues in one of the AC local which was being rectified at the car shed.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Western Railway in a statement said, "It may kindly be noted that the AC services which are cancelled due to technical issues in one of the AC local which is being rectified at the car shed."

It added, "The other incident of AC local being run with open doors in the morning is a different issue which was temporary and has been attended to and the rake is in operation." (ANI)

