Sangli (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): The Special Task Force (STF) for flood relief made the offenders in Sangli district do squats as they ventured near Krishna river despite the warning.

"We dished out the punishment to offenders on Monday as prior warning to not go near the river in view of its increased water level had been issued and they did not follow it," an official said.

The rise in water levels has been due to incessant rainfall in the region, following which the district administration had issued the warning. (ANI)

