Thane, Apr 5 (PTI) A 52-year-old woman undertrial prisoner lodged at the Aadharwadi jail here in Maharashtra on Monday committed suicide by hanging herself with a saree in a toilet, police said.
The deceased was arrested for allegedly killing her 24-year-old son in January.
An officer said the woman went to the toilet in the morning and hanged herself using a saree.
Her body was spotted by staffers of the jail.
The motive behind the alleged suicide cannot be known immediately.
