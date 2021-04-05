Thane, Apr 5 (PTI) A 52-year-old woman undertrial prisoner lodged at the Aadharwadi jail here in Maharashtra on Monday committed suicide by hanging herself with a saree in a toilet, police said.

The deceased was arrested for allegedly killing her 24-year-old son in January.

An officer said the woman went to the toilet in the morning and hanged herself using a saree.

Her body was spotted by staffers of the jail.

The motive behind the alleged suicide cannot be known immediately.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)