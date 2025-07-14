Mumbai, Jul 14 (PTI) Legislators of the ruling Mahayuti in Maharashtra on Monday gathered at the Vidhan Bhavan steps here to celebrate the inclusion of 12 forts, including those linked to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, in the UNESCO World Heritage list.

They hailed the inclusion of the forts as a tribute to the legacy of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The global acknowledgment would help preserve the sites and promote historical awareness, they said before attending the ongoing monsoon session of the state legislature.

Members of the BJP, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) raised slogans and held banners in support of the recognition granted by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

The ‘Maratha Military Landscapes', representing the fortification system of Maratha rulers, have been included in the UNESCO World Heritage List. The decision was taken during the 47th session of the World Heritage Committee (WHC) held in Paris last week. ‘Maratha Military Landscapes' include 11 forts in Maharashtra – Salher, Shivneri, Lohgad, Khanderi, Raigad, Rajgad, Pratapgad, Suvarnadurg, Panhala, Vijay Durg and Sindhudurg – and Gingee Fort in Tamil Nadu.

