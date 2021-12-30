New Delhi [India], December 30 (ANI): Major edible oil companies have cut the maximum retail price (MRP) of their products by Rs 30 to 40 to provide relief for the people troubled by the increased prices, said Sudhanshu Pandey, Secretary, Department of Food and Public Distribution.

"All the big brands have made a big cut in the prices of edible oils only yesterday. This has been cut from Rs 30 to Rs 40 on the MRP and has been given in the stock market with the new MRP. Now the supply will be available with the new MRP, which will benefit the customers," Sudhanshu told ANI.

"The objective was to provide immediate benefits to the customers. Instructions have been given to the State Governments to take necessary steps to implement the new MRP," he added.

Counting the achievements of the department in 2021, Pandey said, " This year we have crossed the 50 crore mark in One Nation One Ration Card in portability transactions. In the COVID-19 period, we have crossed about 43 crore transactions. This in itself is a great achievement".

"In Assam too, out of 34 thousand Electronic Point of Sale devices (e-pos), 13 thousand e-pos have been installed. We hope that in the coming two months, both the states of Assam and Chhattisgarh will be included in One Nation, One Ration Card, and the whole country will join this scheme in this financial year," he added.

At the same time, while referring to the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, he said "decisions have been taken at the highest level during the time of Pandemic. The announcement made by the Prime Minister to take forward PMGKAY has far-reaching effects. People will continue to get additional ration in addition to the ration they get from NFSA. Because of this, there will be no shortage in any part of the country".

Pandey also informed, "the ambitious plan of the Central Government regarding ethanol blending is being worked on very fast and its positive results are coming out. He said that we have registered 62 per cent growth in Ethanol blending this year. This is the highest ever. Right now we have gone from 5 per cent to 8 per cent. This year we aim to achieve 10 per cent. This will influence farmers, environment and will also save foreign exchange". (ANI)

