New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): A major reshuffle will be taking place in the Indian Navy top brass as a series of new appointments have been made. Western Naval Commander Vice Admiral Dinesh Tripathi will be taking over as the new Vice Chief of the force on January 4 next month.

The Vice Chief of Naval Staff is responsible for the modernisation of the force and Vice Admiral Tripathi would be taking over the charge of the office when critical acquisitions including that of MQ-9B Predator drones and Rafale fighter jets are taking place.

Vice Admiral Tripathi would be replacing Vice Admiral SJ Singh who is now being moved to command the Western Navy headquartered in Mumbai after being in the Vice Chief office for around 9 months.

The Southern Naval Command will also get a new chief as the incumbent Vice Admiral Admiral Hampiholi is retiring at the end of this month and will be repacked by Vice Admiral Srinivas.

The Navy will also be getting a new Chief of Material as the present officer in office Vice Admiral Sandeep Naithani is superannuating and will be replaced by Vice Admiral Kiran Deshmukh.

Deshmukh is presently holding the charge of Controller Warship Production and Acquisition in the naval headquarters. (ANI)

