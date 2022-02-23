New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) Congress general secretary Ajay Maken on Wednesday lauded the Rajasthan government for providing old-age pension to government employees, power subsidy to all domestic consumers and guaranteed 100 days of employment for the urban poor and urged the Centre and other states to replicate these measures.

Welcoming the new initiatives taken by the Ashok Gehlot government, he said the steps would have a far-reaching impact, with the Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme and the old-age pension scheme benefiting those eligible.

"This initiative of 100 days of guaranteed employment has been taken for the first time by any state government for the urban poor. The Rajasthan government has also fulfilled the long-pending demand of government employees by providing the old-age pension scheme," he said.

"The Rajasthan government has shown the way by being the first state to implement these welfare measures. We urge the central government and other state governments to do the same," Maken said.

The AICC general secretary in-charge for the state, said domestic and agri-consumers of power will also get Rs 4,800 crore subsidy which is the highest in the country and double than what Delhi gives.

He said every domestic and agri-consumer will benefit, irrespective of the consumption and there will be no cross-subsidisation, unlike in the national capital.

Presenting a populist budget, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot made major announcements, including pension scheme for state government employees appointed on and after 1 January 2004, Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme to provide 100 days of employment to families in urban areas, free treatment in IPD and OPD in government hospitals and free power upto 50 units to domestic users who consume 100 units per month.

No new tax was imposed and relief worth Rs 1,500 crore was provided to all sectors.

