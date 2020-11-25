Mumbai, November 25: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRS) has apprehended a Malawi passenger at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in possession of 1,000 grams of cocaine, having a market price of Rs 6 crores.

"Officers of Mumbai zonal unit had received input that one passenger Ms Ellena Kasakatira, a female Malawi national (43), travelling from Addis Adaba to Mumbai via Dubai, was supposed to land at 2:40 pm at the CSI Mumbai Airport and had concealed certain narcotics substance covered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, in her baggage," the directorate of Revenue Intelligence informed. Also Read | Congress Leader Navjot Singh Sidhu Has Lunch with CM Amarinder Singh, May Be Re-Inducted into Punjab Cabinet.

Upon her arrival at the airport, she was immediately identified with the help of her passport. She was carrying a trolley bag with her which was then examined under the provision NDPS Act,1985.

During the examination, two packages were found hidden in the special cavity made in the trolley bag, which was wrapped using black coloured carbon paper. Both the packages were containing 500 grams of cocaine inside it, according to the press release by DRS. Also Read | AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Dares BJP to Carry Out Surgical Strike on China.

Kasakatira was arrested under the NDPS Act, 1985, and was produced before the Additional Chief Metropolitan of Mumbai on Tuesday, 24 November. She will be in judicial custody till 7 December.

This is the second seizure of cocaine by the officers of DRS within a span of a week. Before this, DRI officers had seized 502 grams of cocaine in a parcel shipped to India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)